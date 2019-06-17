LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spaghetti fans, check your cabinets.
Several pasta sauces made by the popular brand Ragu have been recalled after it was reported that the sauce may contain plastic fragments.
The announcement came on Saturday by Mizkan America Inc.
The recall was voluntary, and no injuries or complaints have been reported.
Consumers are asked to check their cabinets and cupboards to see if they have any of the recalled sauces in their homes. If so, they should be thrown away and not used.
On the recalled sauces, consumers should look for the Cap Code on the yellow Ragu jar cap, as well as the Best Use By Dates listed below. These recalled sauces are:
RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ Old World Style Traditional
- Cap code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
RAGÚ Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ Old World Style Meat
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
The announcement emphasizes that only the pasta sauces with those specific production codes are impacted by the recall.
Any customers who purchased the recalled sauces should call Mizkan America's Customer-Service Hotline to receive a replacement. The hotline can be reached at (800) 328-7248, and it is staffed Monday thru Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST.
