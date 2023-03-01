LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- RCS Transportation has 300 driving positions available.
The transportation company held a hiring event at Holiday Inn on Chamberlain Lane on Wednesday. Part-time positions were available offering $28.39 per hour plus overtime.
Applicants must have a valid, unrestricted driver's license, two valid forms of government issued identification, posses a smart phone that can download ADP mobile app and the ability to drive in any weather condition.
