LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS, one of Louisville's largest employers, opened a new exhibit Thursday at the Kentucky Science Center.
"One World by Air Cargo" gives guests an inside look at UPS's newest aircraft, the Boeing 747-8-F.
Part of the interactive exhibit is a flight simulator, where you can try to safely take off and land the plane.
The displays also teach about what goes on at UPS Worldport and show off the many STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers that are possible with UPS.
"I hope this exhibit inspires everyone's mind's eye to see what the opportunities on the horizon are, in terms of education and for career development," said Houston Mills, a captain with UPS. "Building our entire community into something better and special."
A team effort between Boeing, UPS and the Kentucky Science Center brought the permanent exhibit to the second floor of the center.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.