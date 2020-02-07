(FOX BUSINESS) -- About 14,000 baby carriers sold on Amazon and at Target stores nationwide were voluntarily recalled Thursday because they may pose a risk to children, according to a report by Fox Business.
Infantino, the maker of the baby carriers, initiated the recall after discovering the buckles on them have the potential to break, causing a child to fall, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday in a news release.
The recall involves three kinds of carriers:
- Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergnomic Carrier lot code 2018 0619 and 2018 0719.
- Flip Front2back: lot code 2018 0719.
- Up Close Newborn Carrier: lot code 2018 0719.
No other products were included in the recall. The name and lot code of each carrier are sewn into a label inside.
Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.
To date, no injuries have been reported in relation to the products.
The products were manufactured in China and sold from Nov. 2019 through Dec. 2019 with a price tag between $30 and $50.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.