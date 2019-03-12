LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A recall has been issued for a brand of heating pad that was sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores in the U.S. and Canada.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Aroma Home USB Heated Hottie heating pads have been recalled because they can potentially overheat during use and cause fires and burns.
People who bought the heating pads can return them and receive a refund.
About 5,600 of the heating pads were sold in the U.S. and another 3,600 were sold in Canada.
Customers wanting to contact T.J. Maxx concerning the heating pads can call 1-800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or visit www.tjmaxx.com.
Consumer wanting to contact Marshalls can call 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or visit www.marshalls.com.
