LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball star Ulysses "Junior" Bridgeman hopes to give Ebony magazine a new shot at life.
According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, Bridgeman, 67, purchased the historic magazine out of bankruptcy in a deal worth $14 million.
Bridgeman, who played for the Cards from 1972-75, became a successful entrepreneur after 12 seasons in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers. He was inducted into the U of L College of Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame in 2007 and has served on the university's board of trustees.
Once a pillar for Black business and pop culture, Ebony magazine launched in 1945 and recently fell on hard times with circulation and sales giving way to the internet.
The Chicago Tribune reports Bridgeman will run Ebony as a mostly digital outlet with specialty print issues.
