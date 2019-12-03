LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. could be facing a starchy shortage as french fries become scarce.
According to a Bloomberg report, cold and wet weather conditions have stunted the growth of long potatoes, making it hard for potato retailers who rely on the product for french fries. U.S. potato producers are having to turn to foreign producers to help make up for the loss.
Potato production is expected to drop a little over 6% for the year, which could mean higher prices for potatoes at grocery stores.
