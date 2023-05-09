LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republic Bank & Trust Company is expanding its presence in downtown Louisville.
The banking company based in Louisville has started a phased relocation plan, according to a news release. Associates at two east end offices are moving into the Republic Plaza at 200 South 7th Street.
The first phase started in early May and will end in mid-June as around 90 associates from the company's offices are moving to the Republic Plaza. The bank's headquarters are based at 6th and Market Streets.
"Republic’s investment in Louisville’s downtown area began when we put down roots with our corporate banking center in 1987,” Logan Pichel, Republic Bank President and CEO, said in an news release. "We’ve seen a lot of growth and change over three decades, and we’re committed to creating more positive, lasting changes in the decades ahead. We believe this move will benefit our associates in many ways, while reinforcing existing efforts to strengthen our downtown core."
According to a news release, the second phase will begin in 2024. While associates are being moved from Republic Bank's Hurstbourne and Springhurst locations, those banking centers will continue to service clients.
The move is expected to be completed by mid-2024.
Republic Bank currently has 45 banking centers in four cities across five states. There are 22 banking centers located in the Louisville area.
