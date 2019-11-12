JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville is expected to get an economic boost from new apartments now open near the Big Four Bridge.
A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday for the grand opening about a year-and-a-half after ground was broken on the Colston Park Residential Lofts. The three-story building on Mulberry Street now has 30 luxury one- and two-bedroom condos for sale.
The living spaces feature open floor plans with private balconies, top-of-the-line flooring, cabinets and countertops.
The acre of land where the lofts are located has an interesting history: Archaeologists found a burial ground near the park several years ago.
Arc Construction is the developer, contractor and owner of the property.
"This property was the former Playsquare Park," said Alan Muncy, Arc's president and chief creative officer. "It has since been cleared several years ago by an archaeological team that was hired by the city to try to determine where those burial grounds were. It was determined that there were no burial grounds where we are near Colston Park."
Prices for the condos start at $259,000 for a one-bedroom unit and $279,000 for a two-bedroom unit.
