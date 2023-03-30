LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant connected to the creators of "The Walking Dead" television show will be opening up in Louisville this summer.
Nic & Norman's is owned by Norman Reedus, who starred as Darryl Dixon in the show, and by Greg Nicotero, who was a special effect makeup artist and producer/director.
This is the fourth location nationally for the restaurant and the second in Kentucky. The restaurant will be located in downtown Louisville at Whiskey Alley near the KFC Yum! Center.
“This location within Louisville is ideal for us,” David Valentine, vice president of operations, said. “Greg and Norman always say they want their restaurants to be in historic locations that have a great story of their own – and Whiskey Alley is a perfect fit. It can be a great destination in and of itself, but it can also be a stop on the way to a night at the arena for a concert or game.”
It's not zombie-themed, but is southern-inspired casual dining.
