LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chicken and ground beef can be tough to find these days, so a local restaurant is coming to the rescue.
River House Restaurant and Raw Bar now offers grocery service. It's posting a list of meats, seafood, sides, fresh produce and dairy products daily on its Facebook page.
Customers can shop, order and pick up their food between noon and 3 p.m. daily.
"I heard about a lot of the struggles at grocery stores and people not finding product they need, and I thought, 'I can get any of it, so why don't we offer it to our clients,'" said John Varanese, owner and chef at River House. "They're preaching social distancing, but people are going to grocery stores by the masses. They're touching everything."
This solution helps customers and restaurant employees survive during a tough time.
River House also offers family-style dinners and select menu items.
