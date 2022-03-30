LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- River Ridge agreed to provide $12 million for the expansion of a water treatment plant.
The River Ridge Development Authority approved the agreement with the city of Jeffersonville on Tuesday.
Jeffersonville's North Wastewater Treatment Plant needs an expansion to keep up with the Commerce Center's growth. The project calls for doubling the plant's treatment capacity to 6 million gallons per day, with 2 million gallons of the new capacity allocated daily for the businesses in the River Ridge Commerce Center, according to a news release.
The expansion is set to cost the city about $36 million, so city officials asked the industrial complex to pay one-third of the cost.
Right now, 11,000 people work at River Ridge.
