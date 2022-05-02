LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Robley Rex VA Medical Center is looking to hire registered nurses.
The hospital has the greatest need in the Medical Procedures Unit and Critical Care Unit.
According to a news release, registered nurses (RN) can get a $12,000 sign-on bonus with a two-year contract. Licensed practical nurses (LPN) can get a $6,000 sign-on bonus with a two-year contract.
Anyone qualified and interested are encouraged to submit contact information along with a resume to Lauren Hamilton at lauren.hamilton@va.gov. Additional questions can be made to the recruitment office at (502) 287-5784.
