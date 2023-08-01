LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a fire destroyed a Clarksville restaurant, plans to rebuild have been announced.
Roosters restaurant will submit plans to the Town of Clarksville on Wednesday during the Clarksville Plan Commission to rebuild on the same site behind the Green Tree Mall. The new restaurant is expected to have about 7,600 square feet with a 2,000 square-feet covered patio area.
A fire on February 27, destroyed the original Roosters at that location. It's still not clear what sparked the flames but Roosters told WDRB News in February that the fire likely started in the kitchen.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.