LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A chicken restaurant is coming to the Highlands.
A "coming soon" sign for Carali's Rotisserie Chicken can be found on the corner of Broadway and Baxter Avenue.
The chicken restaurant is the first business to announce an opening in one of the multiple spaces under The Baxter Apartments that have sat vacant for months.
The owner said they hope to welcome customers in January.
The Highlands location will be the third Carali's Rostisserie Chicken in Louisville. Other locations are on Fifth Street and Taylorsville Road.
