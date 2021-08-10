LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Royals Hot Chicken has closed one of its three Louisville locations.
In a news release, the regional restaurant said it closed the Jeffersontown location at 10305 Taylorsville Road on Monday, Aug. 8.
The restaurant opened in December 2019 and had to face most of its 17 months with restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Royals Hot Chicken founder Ryan Rogers said in the release that the struggles of the pandemic have been too much.
"The constant changes imposed on this location due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic never allowed us to build an adequate customer base," he said.
Rogers said the decision to close the restaurant was "difficult," but he said "there continue to be too many obstacles stemming from the pandemic for us to succeed at this location."
Royals Hot Chicken will continue to operate locations in NuLu at 736 E. Market St. and in Middletown at 10310 Shelbyville Road.
All employees are being given the opportunity to work at the remaining Royals locations or at either Feast BBQ locations.
