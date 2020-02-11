LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Look out, Middletown. There's a new chicken joint moving in.
According to a news releases, Royals Hot Chicken has announced plans to open a third Louisville area location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. That's just east of Dorsey Lane. The restaurant is moving into the property that was once Country Squire Florists.
Site renovation is expected to begin in February, with a planned opening date in Summer 2020.
"With our new J'town location off to a fast start, we realized the East End has an unquenched thirst for our hot chicken," said Ryan Rogers, chef and owner of Royals Hot Chicken. "The new Shelbyville Road location gives us the opportunity to bring our locally owned and operated restaurant to an exciting new part of town. We firmly believe that after their first taste, the surrounding communities will crown us their King for Nashville-style Hot Chicken."
Royals has two other Louisville area locations: its original restaurant in NuLu and its recently opened Jeffersontown location.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.