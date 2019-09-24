LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Move over Colonel Sanders: there's a new chicken restaurant coming to Jeffersontown.
According to a news release, Royals Hot Chicken plans to open its second Louisville-area location in December.
The restaurant will be located in downtown Jeffersontown at 10305 Taylorsville Road, near Watterson Trail.
The locally owned eatery specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sandwiches.
"Louisville has an insatiable appetite for our hot chicken that couldn't be satisfied with one location," said Chef Ryan Rogers, founder of Royals Hot Chicken, in a statement. "J-Town's growth and commitment to our locally owned business, Feast BBQ, makes it the perfect spot to add our second Royals Hot Chicken location."
The restaurant was founded in 2015, when Rogers opened its first location in Downtown Louisville's NuLu neighborhood."
