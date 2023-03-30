LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The South 4th Night Market is returning to downtown Louisville, kicking up with a Derby-themed market.
The first event is set for Thursday, April 13, from 4-8 p.m.
The night market supports small businesses, featuring arts and crafts, clothing, gifts and local food trucks.
The open-air street fair will shut down South 4th Street between Guthrie and West Chestnut streets.
There will also be booths, including one from the Louisville Free Public Library and a balloon artist.
"This market offers a fun and unique way for individuals to connect with community and experience downtown Louisville," Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of Louisville Downtown Partnership, said in a news release.
"The S. 4th Night Market provides a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their abilities and develop and sell their products."
The event is scheduled for the second Thursday of every month through October. After the April 13 market, the next will be held on Thursday, May 11 and Thursday, June 8. It was created through a partnership with Louisville Downtown Partnership, the Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) and Louisville Forward.
For more information about the market, parking, future dates, and a link to register for retailers and vendors interested in participating, click here.
