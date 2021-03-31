LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sabra is recalling thousands of its classic hummus containers.
The FDA recall involves about 2,100 cases of the 10-ounce tubs of classic hummus because of possible salmonella contamination discovered during routine screening.
The Sabra Dipping Company, LLC said affected containers have a UPC code of 300067 and were made on Feb. 10 with a "best before date" of April 26. The hummus was distributed in 16 states, including Indiana Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. Kentucky was not one of the states.
No other Sabra products are included in the recall. No customer illnesses have been reported.
Consumers can contact Sabra Consumer Relations at 1-866-265-6761 for additional information Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. If you bought any of the recalled hummus, you may return it to the point of purchase for a refund or visit visit SabraHummusRecall.com to be reimbursed.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.