LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Clarksville has announced plans for new businesses and apartments.
The sale of the Gateway Crossings lot is worth $1.25 million.
The 5-acre lot along Eastern Boulevard will become a mixed-use development. It will include 30,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.
There will be also be up to 97 one- and two-bedroom apartments, and three-bedroom townhomes.
Clarksville bought the lot in 2016 for $500,000 and has used part of the space for roadway development.
