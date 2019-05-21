Gateway Crossings lot in Clarksville, Ind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Clarksville has announced plans for new businesses and apartments.

The sale of the Gateway Crossings lot is worth $1.25 million.

The 5-acre lot along Eastern Boulevard will become a mixed-use development. It will include 30,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

There will be also be up to 97 one- and two-bedroom apartments, and three-bedroom townhomes.

Clarksville bought the lot in 2016 for $500,000 and has used part of the space for roadway development.

