LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Junk food sales are up in states with legalized marijuana.
A new study found that sales of potato chips, cookies, and ice cream are all up in Colorado, Oregon, and Washington State.
Researchers compared monthly retail data from 2006, when none of the states had legalized marijuana, to 2016 when all three had legalized the drug.
Researchers say no data is available to support the theory that marijuana causes the "munchies."
The study was conducted by Michele Baggio, of the University of Connecticut, and Alberto Chong, of the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.