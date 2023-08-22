LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drive-in movie theater in Oldham County is offering free tickets for a showing of "Sound of Freedom" on Friday.
The Rotary Club of La Grange made a donation to offer 182 free tickets for people to see the movie. The tickets can be claimed on the drive-in's website by clicking here.
"This film will bring needed attention to the terrifying plight that many young people face in the world, Human Trafficking," La Grange Rotary posted on Facebook. "We stand against this violent exploitation of any human. Come see the film so that you can help us fight against human trafficking in all its forms."
According to a news release, the double feature of "Sound of Freedom" will be followed by "Oppenheimer" on Friday, Saturday and Aug. 31. Gates will open at 7:45 p.m. on all three nights, and "Sound of Freedom" will start at 8:45 p.m.
