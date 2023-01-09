LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discount grocery chain is offering free groceries for a year.
Save A Lot is holding a national sweepstakes that gives one winner $5,200 of groceries for 2023. The contest goes through Jan. 22, with the winner being announced after the close of the promotion.
"We know many people look to Save A Lot because they want high-quality grocery items at a value, which is why we’re thrilled to offer this right after the holidays," said Mark Kotcher, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Save A Lot. "Even though one person will win free groceries for a year, everyone who signs up will still have everyday access to exclusive, money-saving deals each time they shop at Save A Lot."
To enter the contest, click here.
