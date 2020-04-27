LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The largest producer of distilled spirits in North America is donating thousands of masks to the frontline workers who desperately need them.
Sazerac plans to gift 14,800 N95 respirator masks to different health care facilities across the country. It's also supplying all of its employees with fresh cloth face coverings before each shift for protection from COVID-19.
Workers at Sazerac's Frankfort and Owensboro plants have been making hand sanitizer for some of the world's largest organizations in the health care, military and airline industries.
