LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC is kicking off football season with a spin on a gridiron classic.
Sean Astin, known for playing Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger in the acclaimed 1993 football film "Rudy," has reprised his role in the fast food chain's "Rudy II" commercial.
In the new ad campaign, fans will see Rudy on a quest to become Colonel Sanders.
The commercial recreates several of the iconic scenes from the original movie with a KFC spin, including the famous locker room speech and when Rudy is lifted up and carried off the field.
SEAN ASTIN is...RUDY as...COLONEL SANDERS in...RUDY II: HE’S COLONEL SANDERS NOW. pic.twitter.com/RtYxiRFsBS— KFC (@kfc) September 5, 2019
The "Rudy II" commercial debuted Thursday, just in time for the first game of the 2019 NFL season between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.
