LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Papa John's newest board member has revealed a possible new product that he says is coming soon.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal posted a cell phone video from inside the company's recent board meeting. No one at the meeting seems to notice, as he quietly whispers into the phone.
"Hey, it's me, Shaq," he says in the video. "I'm at a Papa John's board meeting -- shhh. But the board members don't know I've got my phone. We're about to taste some new food that's not even out yet -- coming soon. But you're the first to know about it."
I snuck some secret food footage from the @PapaJohns board meeting & I took a little heat for it. Worth it. pic.twitter.com/rh2AmVtzyV— SHAQ (@SHAQ) August 2, 2019
Shaq became the new face of Louisville-based Papa John's in March. In his Twitter post Friday, he showed a few quick shots of what he called a cross between a pizza and a quesadilla. "Remember the name 'Papadia' he says in the video. It's gonna be a big one."
In his Twitter post, Shaq said he "took a little heat" for posting the video, but added it was "worth it."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.