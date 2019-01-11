NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- There's a new resource in southern Indiana for aspiring entrepreneurs and people who work remotely.
A New Albany native wanted to make it easy for individuals to start their own businesses, so she and her father started The Root.
It's a co-working, or shared, office space that gives remote workers, freelancers or entrepreneurs all the things they need in a working environment without the overhead.
"We provide things like business mailboxes, conference rooms, coffee, WiFi, printing capabilities, and we try to have different tiers of membership to make it more affordable," co-founder Brigid Morrissey said.
The Root in downtown New Albany has 23 members, with room to grow.
