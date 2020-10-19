LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shipping giants FedEx and UPS have told some of their largest customers that most of their holiday capacity is already spoken for, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The logistics companies said that any extra semitrailers with holiday orders will have to wait to be picked up.
“There will be days within the holiday season where the industry will be over capacity,” FedEx Chief Marketing Officer Brie Carere said, according to the paper.
Logistics companies have seen a huge spike in demand during the pandemic as more people shop online to avoid going into stores.
UPS is Louisville’s largest employer.
