LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — About 190 shuttle drivers who ferry UPS workers around the company’s Worldport global air hub in Louisville have joined Teamsters Local 89, the same union that represents package handlers and drivers at UPS.
It’s one of the biggest union organizing victories in Louisville in recent years and a rare example of a company agreeing to recognize a union without holding a vote of the workers, according to Teamsters Local 89.
The shuttle drivers work for contractor ABM, the New York-based facilities management giant that provides janitors, HVAC technicians and other workers to building owners such as UPS.
ABM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Teamsters said the company’s voluntary recognition of the union demonstrates the strength of their organizing effort, in which 70% of the drivers indicated support. The union said the company averted a possible strike by agreeing to recognize the union.
“ABM recognized that they were going to get struck if they ignored the will of their workers, and if that happened, they wouldn’t be able to provide shuttle service for UPS Worldport,” Local 89 President Avral Thompson said in a news release. “So, their management team made the smart choice and agreed to honor their drivers’ decision to join our union.”
The Teamsters declined to comment on workers’ goals for their upcoming contract talks, which have no formal link to the Teamsters’ negotiations with UPS on a new four-year contract for package handlers and drivers.