LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Online sales have been up during the pandemic, giving small businesses even more to compete with this holiday season. Local retailers are once again adapting to draw in customers and keep their businesses afloat.
For the first time in 17 years, Work the Metal in Butchertown is featuring many of its in-store items online. The store's online shopping site just launched Thursday.
"We've been working on it for a few months, and when the pandemic hit we knew we had to really level that up," said Jack Mathis, co-owner of Work the Metal.
Mathis said Work the Metal has also been using social media more to feature goods that can be picked up curbside or shipped. The store is also doing private evening shopping events for up to 10 people.
"Since we have a wine bar, you can do an alcohol package or a food package, as well," Mathis said.
Six Sisters Boutique is also doing exclusive shopping events.
"We are really excited about it," Assistant Manager Sarah Freeman said. "We just wanted to offer something different to get people out and shopping. Maybe if they are worried or concerned about crowds, especially this year, we just wanted different options available for them."
The NuLu shop said it will also be offering Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday deals in store and online with a delivery option.
Small businesses are changing their style to adapt to the times we are living in.
"It definitely had been a challenge these past few months, but it also has helped us grow in other areas," Mathis said.
Locally owned businesses are hoping to finish the year strong by providing retail therapy in a new fashion.
"Try to get out there and shop local and shop small," Freeman said. "It's really going to make a huge impact for these businesses."
Work the Metal and Six Sisters Boutique told WDRB News that business has been picking up as the holiday season approaches.
