LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A voluntary recall is being issued for some frozen Broccoli Tots, after reports of dental injuries.
According to a release from Conagra Brands, there could be small roks and metal fragments in some bags of Birds Eye Broccoli Tots®.
The company said it had received two reports of dental damage associated with the recalled product. Consumers who bought the tots are being told to throw it away.
Conagra said Broccoli Tots in 12 ounce packages with specific best buy dates have been removed from store shelves nationwide.
Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Batch/Lot Code Best By Date
- BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715105620 AUG-19-2022 and AUG-25- 2022
- BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715104220 AUG-11-2022 and AUG-12- 2022
- BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715113720 NOV-17-2022
- BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715113020 NOV-10-2022
No other Birds Eye products are impacted by this issue.
Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers can reach Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-921-7404 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or at consumer.care@conagra.com.
