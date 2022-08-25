LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A South Korea-based company will invest $49.6 million into a new production facility in Hardin County, bringing 93 "high-wage" jobs to the area.
In a news release Thursday from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's Office, Advanced Nano Products announced the investment, which will come in the form of a 50,000-square-foot facility on 22.6 acres on North Black Branch Road in Elizabethtown.
"Kentucky has firmly established its place as a leader in the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector," Beshear said in a news release. "This announcement solidifies that further as we continue to see EV suppliers locate in the commonwealth. The automotive industry is changing quickly, and we are determined to be part of that to drive our state’s growth for decades to come. Congratulations to Advanced Nano Products on this incredible investment. I hope to see the company grow with us far into the future."
ANP is a supplier of carbon battery nanomaterials used in electric vehicle battery production. Last year, Ford announced plans to build a $5.8 billion plant in Glendale, which will bring 5,000 new jobs to Hardin County. The facility — to be called BlueOvalSK Battery Park — will produce batteries for both Ford and Lincoln vehicles made at the company's assembly plants in North America.
"We are pleased to be part of the incredible momentum in the EV sector throughout Kentucky," said Dr. Changwoo Park, CEO of ANP. "Starting in 2023, ANP will start manufacturing efforts in South Korea, China, Japan, Poland and the United States. Kentucky is a key logistical location for ANP for our continued expansion to become a global supplier to EV battery plants. We look forward to the successful production start of our Elizabethtown site and we hope to expand our manufacturing facilities in Kentucky in 2025 with continued growth of the EV sector."
ANP entered into a 10-year incentive agreement Thursday with the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority to provide the company with up to $2.6 million in tax incentives as long as:
- ANP creates and maintains 93 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents across 10 years
- Those jobs pay an average hourly wage of $40, including benefits
KEDFA also approved up to $400,000 in tax incentives for ANP through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act, which allows companies to recoup state sales and use tax on construction costs, building equipment and more.
Work on the ANP facility is scheduled to begin in February 2023 and be completed later that year.
"Economic development related to investments in electric-vehicle technology has become abundant in our commonwealth, and so much of that development is happening here in Hardin County," said Andy Games, vice president of the Elizabethtown-Hardin County Industrial Foundation. "When BlueOvalSK was announced last year, it was abundantly clear that ancillary development would soon follow. This announcement from ANP illustrates that, and it further solidifies that our region is experiencing immense growth."
