LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just in time for the Christmas holidays, Southwest Airlines will soon be offering a new nonstop flight to Florida from Louisville.
The airline recently announced its new seasonal weekly nonstop service to Ft. Lauderdale will begin on Dec. 21.
The flight will be on a 143-seat Boeing 737. With that addition, Southwest will offer 10 nonstop flights from Louisville to cities including Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas and Orlando.
The announcement follows a record-setting first six months of the year for Louisville's airport, which accommodated more than two million passengers.
Tickets can be reserved now at www.southwest.com.
