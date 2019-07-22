LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana company's launch into space has been delayed.
Techshot was supposed to send a 3D printer to the International Space Station over the weekend, but the launch was delayed because of technical issues.
The printer is designed to print human tissue based on stem cells. That tissue could eventually grow into human organs.
The printing has to take place in micro-gravity so the stem cells can hold their shape.
That launch is now scheduled for Wednesday evening.
"Right now, there are thousands of people a year that are dying because there just aren't organs to transplant. What got me so excited about this is looking for an alternative for the organ shortage," Techshot's Chief Scientist Dr. Eugene Boland said, in May. "If we get our recipe right, we have all the building blocks there and the cells can remodel the house themselves."
