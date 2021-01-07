LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ongoing developments may affect the ability of Sparklight cable subscribers to receive Louisville-based stations WDRB and WBKI on their channel lineups.
WDRB and WBKI are currently in negotiations with Sparklight for the continued broadcast of their channels on Sparklight channel lineups, but an agreement has not been reached yet.
Representatives of WDRB and WBKI remain hopeful that an agreement will be reached sometime in the next few days. However, it is possible that, after Jan. 7, Sparklight subscribers will no longer have access to their favorite news, weather, sports and entertainment.
Please check back here at WDRB.com for updates.
