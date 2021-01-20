LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small "specialty bourbon shop" is planned on Bardstown Road in the Bonnycastle neighborhood.
The 706-square-foot retail building would be built in the existing front yard of the short-term rental home at 1555 Bardstown Road, at a cost of $300,000, according to an application filed Wednesday with Louisville Metro Planning & Design.
Like other retail buildings along the corridor, the new structure would be built against the sidewalk on Bardstown Road. The existing home on the property is set back from the street.
"The idea is to create an experience for guest (sic) who stay in the existing building ... and provide a high-end bourbon experience for locals," according to the Jan. 19 application.
The detached retail building will also have a rooftop deck enclosed with a glass railing "to offer outdoor seating and engage with Bardstown Road."
It will "boast a lot of glass" on the portions of the building facing the street the street and its sides.
"The interior will be full of natural light accented with bourbon bottles, polished concrete, rich wood, floor to ceiling shelving and a chandelier and sophisticated tasting bar," according to the application.
The application lists Rachel Harman of Concept Architects as the architect of the project and Eric Carrico as a representative of the real estate owner, Katy Fulton LLC. Neither immediately responded to a request for comment.