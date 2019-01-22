LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spectrum is looking to hire several employees in Louisville.
According to a release, the company is hiring for the positions of customer service representative and field technician.
Spectrum is hosting a job fair Tuesday, January 22, 2019 until 2 p.m. at the Kentucky Career Center, located at 600 West Cedar Street.
The company says the positions offer a competitive compensation structure and extensive benefits package.
Job applicants are encouraged to being two updated copies of their resume.
Applicants can complete an online assessment for the positions before coming to the event:
Customer Service Representative
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.