LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spencer County, Indiana, is preparing to spend $50,000 to help grow tourism in the county.
The Spencer County Tourism Enhancement Grant will go to organizations, businesses, events and tourism-related groups to be used for special projects, events, activities and marketing.
The Spencer County Visitors Bureau said they hope the investment will make the county a destination for tourists.
Spencer County is the home of Santa Claus, Indiana, and Holiday World. It sits between Evansville, Indiana, and Louisville.
