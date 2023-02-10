LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spirit Airlines will soon have a new nonstop flight from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Starting April 5, flyers can get nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Spirit Airlines said Fort Lauderdale is one of its biggest cities and also the largest gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.
The daily flight will be offered on a 182-seat Airbus A320. Spirit said it's also increasing the frequency of flights from Louisville to Los Angeles starting March 8.
