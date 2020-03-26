LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Louisville business is using some creative baking to try to put a smile on customers' faces during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plehn's Bakery in St. Matthews is offering "quarantine cookies" for $1.95 each. The cookies are decorated with icing depicting a yellow smiley face partially covered by a white medical mask.
Jennifer Brownlee, a spokesperson for the bakery, says customers are enamored with the cookies.
"Unfortunately, being a small bakery, we don't keep track of individual product sales, but people have found them cute!" she said.
Smiles aside, Brownlee knows the virus is nothing to laugh about, and says her bakery is practicing social distancing.
"We are only offering curbside service at this point," she said. "We have temporarily closed our storefront at this time to reduce employee contact."
