LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mellow Mushroom in Saint Matthews closed its doors, but a new tap house is about to open in its place.
Diamond Street Grub and Hops will have chef-driven street food and 40 beers on tap. It will serve food like Philly cheese steaks, Chicago Wrigley hot dogs, chicken-on-a-stick and ramen.
The same owners operate Diamond Pub and Billiards, Cafe Lou Lou and Equus Jacks.
"The main thing we are going for is families feel comfortable coming for lunch and dinner," said co-owner Jared Grubbs. "After 10 o'clock, we are going to have some acoustic music -- a little more chill, laid-back vibe."
Diamond Street Grub and Hops will open at the end of June.
