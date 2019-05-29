LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A company known for insuring homes steps up to help people in danger of losing the roof over their heads.
State Farm Insurance has donated $10,000 to the Louisville Urban League. The money will be used for the group's home ownership counseling program.
The program teaches people how to take charge of their finances, and avoid foreclosure if they're at risk of losing their homes.
"We want a partner in our communities. We believe that we're a relationship-based orientation. We have agents in the Louisville community, and it's a founding principle of State Farm to give back to the communities that we serve," said Kevin Leahy with State Farm.
The Urban League program has helped more than 100 local families.
