LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Steel City Pops will lay off all hourly employees at its Kentucky locations.
The gourmet popsicle company disclosed the decision in a letter to the state about job losses.
The company says 32 out of 39 employees at its stores in the Highlands, St. Matthews and Lexington are part of the furlough.
Steel City Pops says they're eliminating non-essential employees.
The company blames the pandemic.
According to the letter, the company also furloughed employees back in March but brought them back in April using the Paycheck Protection Program loan.
Steel City Pops is not saying if the job losses are temporary or permanent.
The company has not returned our messages.
