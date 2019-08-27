LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Developer Kevin Cogan plans to build an 8-story apartment building with 343 units and ground-level commercial space on a longtime parking lot across from Louisville Slugger Field.
Cogan, of Jefferson Development Group, filed plans for the project at 418 E. Main Street, at the corner of East Main and South Jackson streets, on Monday.
The plans show a three-level parking garage with 518 spaces and three interior courtyards.
The building, called 422 E Main, will also have a “salt water” swimming pool, stainless steel appliances and a fitness club, according to Jefferson Development Group’s website.
The company touts the site’s location within walking distance of downtown, the city’s hospital district, the University of Louisville’s health sciences campus and the shops and restaurants in the Nulu neighborhood.