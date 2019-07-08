LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville universities have signed an agreement to share resources so students can obtain a Doctor of Pharmacy degree faster than than their peers at other institutions.
According to a news release, the Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and Spalding University have formed a partnership allowing Spalding students to complete Sullivan's pharmacy program at an accelerated pace while completing their Bachelor of Science degree at Spalding.
The agreement was signed by administrators from both schools on Monday. It specifies that Spalding University students who are studying natural sciences and are on a pre-pharmacy track be permitted to transfer to Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences after three years at Spalding. After they complete the first year of Sullivan's accelerated Pharm.D. program, those students can transfer the credit hours back to Spalding for completion of their Bachelor of Science degree.
"Students that may be interested in attending the Doctor of Pharmacy, or Pharm.D., degree program at Sullivan University can take all of their pre-requisite coursework at Spalding University," said Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Associate Dean of Student Affairs Dr. Dale English. "This coursework allows them to work towards a Bachelor of Sciences degree at Spalding University as well as set themselves up for application to and matriculation into the Pharm.D. program.
"While this program does not currently guarantee admission into the Sullivan Pharm.D. program, we have found the students that attend Spalding University are highly competitive candidates for admission into our program," Dr. Sullivan said.
According to the news release, one benefit to students is the ability to complete a Pharm.D. degree up to two years faster than a more traditional academic path.
"Most Pharm.D. degree programs take as many as seven to eight years to complete," Dr. English said. "The six years to complete their Pharm.D. degree is the shortest amount of time to complete this process. In addition to completing one's Pharm.D. degree in this time, the student also obtains both a B.S. degree as well as their Pharm.D. degree."
