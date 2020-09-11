LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic didn't stop young people in Louisville from getting jobs over the summer.
The city's SummerWorks Program helped more than 3,000 young people get a job with 80 companies in the area. This year, the program was smaller because of the pandemic, but there were more chances for outdoor and remote work.
SummerWorks also funded two new tech initiatives including, the SummerWorks Tech Academy and TECC Boss, which focused on serving young people who are members of underrepresented groups. Through the SummerWorks Tech Academy, 331 youth collectively earned nearly $250,000 by completing online courses in areas like graphic design, software programming, business applications, and other tech-related subjects.
As part of TECC Boss, a total of 40 young people designed and built apps to solve problems within the community.
"Throughout the internship, my business team and I used resources that essentially prepared us to pitch our app we created," said La'Daysha Wade, a SummerWorks youth participant.
Wade said participants also learned coding skills, how to set goals, project management and how to pitch an idea.
Of the participants, 51% were Black, and 56% were female.
SummerWorks had an extra $1.4 million this year, thanks to $1.4 million from the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund, the James Graham Brown Foundation and the Gheens Foundation. Those dollars allowed the program to double the number of planned subsidized job opportunities for young people at nonprofits and public agencies.
