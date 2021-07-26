LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new survey claims Cincinnati is the most affordable place to live alone.
SmartAsset ranked 100 cities for affordability including rent, cost of living, and unemployment rate. Cincinnati has been No. 1 for four straight years.
Lexington was No. 5. It was near the top for its low unemployment and average earnings for full-time workers.
Louisville tied with Tulsa, Oklahoma for eighth. SmartAsset noted that the Derby City was good for rent prices for less than two bedrooms and cost of living.
Other cities on the list included Minneapolis, St. Louis and Pittsburgh.
The survey says the nationwide median monthly rent in 2019 was $934 for a studio apartment and $953 for a one-bedroom, according to Census Bureau data.
