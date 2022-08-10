LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky.
According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
"We are very excited to be expanding into the motorsports segment of the industry and very proud to represent the best European brands in the market," Jennifer Swope Scarbrough, Vice President of the Swope Family of Dealerships, said in a news release.
Scarbrough said that all the staff at Commonwealth Motorcycles will continue to provide sales and service assistance to customers during the transition with Swope.
