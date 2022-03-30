LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New technology is improving life for UofL Health patients with spinal cord injuries.
A tablet controller called Stim X Release 1 gives patients greater control of epidural stimulation at home. The tablet helped one patient with voluntary movement, increased trunk control and improved blood pressure regulation.
UofL Health gave the tablets to 16 participants to try over the last few months.
The successful trial means they hope to continue improving the technology to provide them to more people.
